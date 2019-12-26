Thursday, December 26, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Assam: Major fire breaks out at a restaurant in Guwahati

News Videos

Assam: Major fire breaks out at a restaurant in Guwahati

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 26, 2019 17:18 IST ]
Assam: Fire breaks out at a resturant near a hospital in Guwahati. No casualty has been reported yet.
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoCAA protests: UP police hunts for perpetrators of violence, two SDFI workers held in Meerut