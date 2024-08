Updated on: August 24, 2024 18:47 IST

Assam Gang Rape: Prime accused in Assam gang rape jumps into river, dies says Police

In a tragic incident, a 14-year-old minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by 3 persons in Nagaon’s Dhing area on August 22. Meanwhile, the prime accused, Tafazul Islam, escaped from police custody, jumped into a pond, and died on Aug 24, said police. Watch to know more!