Updated on: February 04, 2023 19:55 IST

Assam begins crackdown on child marriage; Himanta Sarma says 1,800 arrested: 'Zero tolerance'

The Assam government on Friday began its crackdown on child marriages in the state as chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the police have already arrested more than 1800 people for violating provisions of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.