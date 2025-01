Updated on: January 10, 2025 16:17 IST

Ashwini Vaishnaw reviews Amrit Bharat train's premium coach

On January 10, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai to inspect the Vande Bharat rakes, Amrit Bharat train coaches, and the Vistadome dining car.