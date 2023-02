Updated on: February 01, 2023 22:36 IST

Ashwini Vaishnaw Exclusive: What did Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav say about Union Budget 2023?

The country's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented the last complete budget of the second term of the Modi Government in the Parliament. During this, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav praised the Budget 2023 of the Modi government.