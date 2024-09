Updated on: September 10, 2024 11:06 IST

Asaduddin Owaisi slams BJP for taking away fundamental rights of Indians through Waqf Amendment Bill

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on September 09 condemned the Modi Government’s Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 and said that the only aim of this bill is to take away the Waqf properties from Muslims.