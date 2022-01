Published on: January 01, 2022 21:39 IST

Asaduddin Owaisi said in Saharanpur - Modi's three friends are drama-depression-atrocities

Political agitation has intensified For the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. On Saturday, AIMIM organized Shoshit, Vanchit Samaj Sammelan in Behat assembly. In the program, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi targeted PM Modi and said that Modi has three friends, drama, depression and atrocities.