Updated on: April 14, 2023 11:24 IST

Asad Ahmed Postmortem Report: Big revelations in the postmortem of Asad Ahmed and shooter Ghulam

Asad Ahmed Encounter Update: Today the bodies of Atiq's son Asad and shooter Ghulam Mohammad will be buried. On Thursday, Assad and shooter Ghulam Mohammad were killed by the UP STF in Jhansi after an encounter, but the presence of Assad in Jhansi is pointing towards a bigger conspiracy.