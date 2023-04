Updated on: April 14, 2023 11:27 IST

Asad Ahmed Postmortem News: Postmortem of Asad and shooter Ghulam in Jhansi

The post-mortem of Assad and shooter Ghulam Mohammed has been completed in the Jhansi encounter... Now the Jhansi police is waiting for the families of both of them. It is being told that his maternal grandfather Haroon and Moussa Usman are coming to collect Asad's body. There, his wife and her lawy