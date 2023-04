Updated on: April 15, 2023 8:30 IST

Asad Ahmed Janaza Today: Asad and shooter Ghulam will be handed over today, bodies brought from Jhansi

The bodies of Asad, son of mafia Atiq Ahmed, and shooter Ghulam Mohammad are being brought to Prayagraj from Jhansi. Both of them will be laid to rest today. At around 1.30 am yesterday, Asad's uncle and other relatives left for Prayagraj with the body from Jhansi.