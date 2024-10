Updated on: October 02, 2024 18:44 IST

As tension flairs up post-Iran's attack, Indian Embassy urges Indians to stay 'vigilant’

The Indian Embassy in Israel issued an advisory on October 01, urging all Indian Nationals to 'stay vigilant' amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The authorities have asked Indian people to be “vigilant” and “adhere” to basic safety practices. watch to know more!