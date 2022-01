Updated on: January 24, 2022 13:43 IST

Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko' Campaign, says - people of Delhi happy with our work

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, while addressing a press conference started the 'Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko' Campaign. In his address, he said that the people of Delhi are very happy with their work.