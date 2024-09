Updated on: September 13, 2024 11:44 IST

Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail: SC grants bail to Arvind Kejriwal in Liquor Policy Case

The Supreme Court granted bail to Arvind Kejriwal in the Liquor Policy Case. As per the cause list of September 13 uploaded on the apex court website, a bench headed by Justice Surya Kant is slated to pronounce the verdict.