Updated on: March 14, 2023 18:22 IST

Arvind Kejriwal: Aam Aadmi Party is ready for further elections after forming government in Delhi and Punjab

Arvind Kejriwal announced during a public rally in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal that he will contest all the seats in the assembly elections. Arvind Kejriwal claimed that he would form the government by securing a majority in the assembly elections.