  5. Around 2600 trains have been scheduled for next 10 days: Railway Board Chairman

Around 2600 trains have been scheduled for next 10 days: Railway Board Chairman

If we get any requirement from any state govt authority, we are also prepared to run trains within the state: Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav

