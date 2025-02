Updated on: February 11, 2025 14:50 IST

Arizona Plane Crash: One Dead, 4 Injured After Two Jets Collide at Arizona Airport

At least one person was killed on February 10 after a midsize business jet skidded off the runway. The mishap took place while landing at the Scottsdale, Arizona, Municipal Airport. A midsize business jet skidded off the runway and collided with another jet that was parked.