Updated on: January 05, 2022 21:37 IST

Apne CM ko thanks kehna ki mein airport tak zinda laut paaya: PM Modi told officials at Bathinda airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Punjab's Ferozepur, which was supposed to be held on Wednesday, was cancelled after a group of protesters blocked the route. According to officials at Bhatinda airport, news agency ANI reported, PM Modi on his return to the airport told officials, “Apne CM ko thanks kehna, ki main Bathinda airport tak zinda laut paaya.” (Thank your CM that I returned to the Bathinda Airport alive).
