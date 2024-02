Updated on: February 06, 2024 19:07 IST

Antony Blinken meets Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to discuss hostage deal amid war in Gaza

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, during his fifth visit to the Middle East since the outbreak of the war in Gaza. Blinken was expected to to talk about a potential cease-fire deal, and postwar planning while tamping down regional tensions.