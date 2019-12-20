Friday, December 20, 2019
     
  Anti-CAA Stir: Violence erupts in Bulandshahr during protests, angry mob torch vehicle

Anti-CAA Stir: Violence erupts in Bulandshahr during protests, angry mob torch vehicle

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 20, 2019 17:32 IST ]

Large demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Act were held in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Friday with protesters pelting stones at police personnel and burning a vehicle at one place.

