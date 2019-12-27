Friday, December 27, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Anti-CAA protests: Internet suspended in parts of UP, police hold flag march

News Videos

Anti-CAA protests: Internet suspended in parts of UP, police hold flag march

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 27, 2019 6:41 IST ]
The authorities in Uttar Pradesh have suspended internet services in multiple cities in view of the protests against the new citizenship law and Friday prayers.
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoWatch India Tv's special show on PM Modi Next VideoModi's ministers to hold PC to clear public confusion on citizenship act  