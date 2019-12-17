Tuesday, December 17, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Anti-CAA Protests: Angry mob vandalises buses, pelt stones at police in Delhi's Jafrabad

News Videos

Anti-CAA Protests: Angry mob vandalises buses, pelt stones at police in Delhi's Jafrabad

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 17, 2019 16:26 IST ]

Fresh Protests have erupted in Northeast Delhi's Seelampur area on Tuesday afternoon against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Stones were pelted by the protesters and many buses of DTC have been damaged, injuring the passengers.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoAnti-CAA protest: 3 Buses vandalised in Delhi's Jafrabad, police fire tear gas shell Next VideoAnti-Citizenship Act: Police use a drone to monitor the situation in Jafrabad area  