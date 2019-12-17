Tuesday, December 17, 2019
     
  5. Anti-CAA protest: Tension prevails in East Delhi

Anti-CAA protest: Tension prevails in East Delhi

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 17, 2019 21:45 IST ]

Protests against the Citizenship Act have reached East Delhi. Tension prevails in Brij Puri area after a spell of stone-pelting.

