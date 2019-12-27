Friday, December 27, 2019
     
  5. Anti-CAA Protest: Pramilitary force deployed in sensitive parts of UP ahead of Friday prayer

Anti-CAA Protest: Pramilitary force deployed in sensitive parts of UP ahead of Friday prayer

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 27, 2019 10:47 IST ]
Security was beefed up and patrolling intensified in Uttar Pradesh to ensure peace ahead of the Friday prayers, keeping in mind the widespread violence that hit the state last week during protests against the amended citizenship law.
