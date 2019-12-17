Tuesday, December 17, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Anti-CAA protest: 3 Buses vandalised in Delhi's Jafrabad, police fire tear gas shell

News Videos

Anti-CAA protest: 3 Buses vandalised in Delhi's Jafrabad, police fire tear gas shell

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 17, 2019 15:42 IST ]
At least 3 buses were vandalised in protest against Citizenship Act in Delhi's Jafrabad. Police fires tear gas shell.
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoAfter Jamia Millia, tension in Jafrabad area over Citizenship Act Next VideoAnti-CAA Protests: Angry mob vandalises buses, pelt stones at police in Delhi's Jafrabad  