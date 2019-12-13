Friday, December 13, 2019
     
  Andhra Assembly passes Disha Bill to award death penalty to rapists within 21 days

News Videos

Andhra Assembly passes Disha Bill to award death penalty to rapists within 21 days

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 13, 2019 18:01 IST ]

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Friday unanimously passed two Bills, providing death penalty for rapists in cases where there is conclusive evidence and for stringent punishment in cases of other sexual offences against women and children.

Click here to read full story﻿

