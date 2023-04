Updated on: April 26, 2023 22:15 IST

Anand Mohan Singh: Questions raised on the Nitish government's decision to release 27 prisoners in Bihar

Questions are being raised on the decision of the Nitish government to release 27 prisoners in Bihar. That is because Kosi's Bahubali and Rajput leader Anand Mohan are being released there. after the murder of the DM of Gopalganj at the intersection.