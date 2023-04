Updated on: April 27, 2023 23:25 IST

Anand Mohan Singh News: one who killed DM in broad daylight, why did CM Nitish leave him secretly?

There has been an uproar in Bihar over the release of Bahubali Anand Mohan… From BJP to AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has raised questions on the release of Anand Mohan… Meanwhile, the first reaction of the Bihar government has come to the fore on the whole matter….