Updated on: March 22, 2023 18:19 IST

Amritpal Singh News: Where is Amritpal hiding.. Police got evidence! Who was with Amritpal

A big news is coming about Amritpal Singh... Amritpal is running away with his two companions... According to sources, along with Amritpal, his two companions Papal Singh and Vikram Jeet Singh are also absconding.