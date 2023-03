Updated on: March 23, 2023 9:29 IST

Amritpal Singh News Update: Beard cut, turban changed, how many forms of Amritpal?

Amritpal Singh News (Punjab): In search of Amritpal, the police are raiding places; meanwhile, in view of the possibility of Amritpal fleeing from Punjab to Maharashtra, the police have been alerted. It is believed that Amritpal Nanded may run away and know what the whole matter...