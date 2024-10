Updated on: October 11, 2024 9:04 IST

Amitabh Bachchan Turns 82: Fans flock to Big B's residence 'Jalsa' to celebrate his birthday

Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: Fans of Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan gathered outside his residence, 'Jalsa,' to celebrate his 82nd birthday. The superstar was greeted with cheers as devoted admirers came together to show their love.