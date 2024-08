Updated on: August 16, 2024 18:00 IST

Amitabh advises Abhishek, Aishwarya to 'Create Memories' amid divorce rumours | 16 Aug | E Wrap

Amitabh Bachchan advises Abhishek, and Aishwarya to 'Create Memories, Make Reels' amid divorce rumours. Rust director Joel Souza breaks silence about being shot by Alec Baldwin on set: ‘It was bizarre'. Watch to know today's ewrap.