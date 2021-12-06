Updated on: December 06, 2021 17:40 IST

Amit Shah speaks on Nagaland firing in parliament, says SIT will present its findings in a month

Amit Shah in his address in both houses of parliament, first in lower house and then in upper house, talked about the Nagaland firing incident. In his speech, he called it a case of mistaken identity and also said that the SIT will present its finding on the same within a month.