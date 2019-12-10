Tuesday, December 10, 2019
     
Amit Shah speaks on abrogation of Article 370 in Parliament

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 10, 2019 13:54 IST ]

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks on abrogation of Article 370 in Parliament. "Situation in Kashmir valley is completely normal. I can't make Congress's condition normal, because they had predicted bloodshed after abrogation of article 370. Nothing of that sort happened, not one bullet was fired," says Amit Shah.

