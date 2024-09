Updated on: September 29, 2024 18:18 IST

Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi for criticizing Agniveer scheme, calling him "a machine for lies"

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out at Congress while addressing a rally at Badshahpur, Gurugram on September 29. Attacking Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, HM Shah alleged that Congress' Rahul Baba is a machine of speaking lies. Watch to know more!