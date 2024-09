Updated on: September 07, 2024 18:58 IST

Amit Shah condemns possibility of dialogue with Pak: "Terrorism & talks cannot go hand in hand”

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in J&K, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a brutal attack on the Opposition and said that Article 370 is now a part of history. While answering a reporter Amit Shah also rejected the possibility of having a dialogue with Pakistan. Watch to know more!