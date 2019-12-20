Friday, December 20, 2019
     
News Videos

Amid anti-CAA protests in India, Govt says 'ready' to accept suggestions

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 20, 2019 18:11 IST ]

Amid massive protests across the country against new citizenship law, the government on Friday said it was ready to accept suggestions on the matter. Those who have objections to Citizenship Amendment Act can give their suggestions to MHA, a top government official said today.

