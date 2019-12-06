Friday, December 06, 2019
     
All four accused in Hyderabad vet rape and murder case killed in police encounter

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 06, 2019 10:16 IST ]

All the four accused in the Hyderabad veterinary doctor gangrape and murder case have been killed in a police encounter in the wee hours on Friday. Hyderabad police had taken the four accused at the crime spot to recreate the scene, during which they tried to flee the spot. According to reports, all the four accused in the Hyderabad gangrape and murder case were killed at National Highway-44. One of the accused had also snatched the police's pistol while fleeing.

