Updated on: February 04, 2023 14:29 IST

Aligarh News: "Allahu Akbar" slogans were raised once more at Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh

The issue of the Allah Hu Akbar slogan started in AMU on the day of Republic Day and has not settled down yet. The students took out a march in support of the student who was suspended for raising the slogan. During the march, again, slogans like "Allahu Akbar" were raised.