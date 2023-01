Updated on: January 25, 2023 20:59 IST

Alana Meenakshi won the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar in Sports Category

Meenakshi plays chess, won an award in the sports category Alana Meenakshi has been playing chess since the age of four, she was inspired to play chess: Alana Meenakshi has been a world champion in under-12 chess.