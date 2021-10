Updated on: October 23, 2021 10:00 IST

Al-Qaeda senior member Abdul Hamid al-Matar killed in US airstrike in Syria

A senior member of al-Qaeda leader has been killed in US military airstrike in northwest Syria. According to a statement by Central Command (CENTCOM) spokesperson Major John Rigsbee, the al-Qaeda leader was identified as Abdul Hamid al-Matar.