Updated on: January 03, 2022 9:20 IST

Akhilesh Yadav worships Lord Parshuram in Lucknow, says - Brahmins providing full support to SP

Akhilesh Yadav recently worshipped the newly installed Lord Parshuram idol in Lucknow. He also said that Brahmins are providing full support to Samajwadi Party in the upcoming polls.