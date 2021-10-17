Sunday, October 17, 2021
     
Updated on: October 17, 2021 15:00 IST

Akhilesh Yadav slams centre for oil price hike, issue of farmers

SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, in his recent statement, slammed centre on the issue of hike in prices of petrol diesel, while also commenting on the issue of the farmers.
Akhilesh Yadav Farmers Yogi Adityanath Modi Government UP Election 2022

