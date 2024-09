Updated on: September 04, 2024 19:50 IST

Muqabla: Yogi's direction on bulldozers...will Akhilesh take revenge from Gorakhpur?

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday came down heavily on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after the Supreme Court observation on bulldozer and asked whether the state government would now seek forgiveness for razing houses using bulldozers.