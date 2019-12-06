Friday, December 06, 2019
     
  Ajit Pawar gets clean chit in Vidarbha irrigation probe

News Videos

Ajit Pawar gets clean chit in Vidarbha irrigation probe

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 06, 2019 8:32 IST ]

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar has been cleared of all allegations in connection with an irrigation scam in Maharashtra as the state's anti-corruption bureau (ACB) has given Pawar a clean chit in the case. The development was confirmed through an affidavit filed in the high court late last month. According to media reports, the affidavit was filed in Bombay High Court on November 27 as the BJP and Shiv Sena's tug-of-war for power continued.

 

