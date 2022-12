Updated on: December 25, 2022 8:42 IST

AIUDF MLA Statement: AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam's bad words on Hindutva organization

The MLA of Assam's AIUDF party has given such a statement regarding Sangh and Bajrang Dal. On which there is bound to be a ruckus today. AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam has said that Hindutva organizations like RSS, Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad do mob lynching of minorities in the country.