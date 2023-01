Updated on: January 07, 2023 22:38 IST

Air India 'peeing' incident: Accused Shankar Mishra sent to 14-day judicial custody

Delhi court on Saturday denied police custody and sent Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on co-passenger mid-air on Air India flight, to 14-day judicial remand. The Delhi Police had sought three days of police custody of Shankar Mishra.