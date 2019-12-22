Sunday, December 22, 2019
     
AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi holds rally against CAA, NRC in Hyderabad

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 22, 2019 7:24 IST ]

People in huge numbers gathered at AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi's rally at Darussalam, Hyderabad in protest against Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens. Jamia Millia Islamia students Ladeeda Sakhaloon and Aysha Renna were also present.

