Friday, February 17, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. AIMIM Chief Owaisi raised questions about cow vigilantes and said, "Muslims are being targeted''

News Videos

Updated on: February 17, 2023 17:19 IST

AIMIM Chief Asududdin Owaisi raised questions about cow vigilantes and said, "Muslims are being targeted"

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that the police forces of Rajasthan and Haryana are taking action together. One accused is in custody. The search for the rest is on.
news aimim owaisi hindu muslim rajasthan news bolero skull bharatpur

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News