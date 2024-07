Updated on: July 07, 2024 18:59 IST

Agniveer Scheme: AP Governor KT Parnaik Explains Agniveer Benefits for Duty-related Death or Injury

Arunachal Pradesh Governor and Lieutenant (Retd.) General, KT Parnaik shed light on several aspects of the Agniveer Scheme. He mentioned the provisions to remunerate the ‘Agniveers’ who got injured or died in the field during training. Watch to know more!