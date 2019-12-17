In fresh violence, protesters clased with police over the amended Citizenship Act in Northeast Delhi's Seelampur area. Protesters pelted stones at police and damaged several buses in the area. Police resorted to baton charges and fired tear gas shells on the protesters who were marching from Seelampur towards Jafrabad. The clashes erupted two days after violence broke out in the New Friends area in South Delhi.
